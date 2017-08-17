Child playing with fire starts closet on fire

On Wednesday August 16 the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to 1231 Marquette Street just after 6PM tonight for a report of a house fire. An adult occupant doused a bedroom closet fire with buckets of water prior to Fire Department arrival on-scene. There were no injuries to the family of five. Damage was limited to articles of clothing and personal items. Relocating the family was not necessary. A quick investigation revealed that a child playing with fire was the cause of this fire. Citizens are reminded that working smoke detectors are the most effective first line of defense in detecting fire early and saving lives from fire. Detectors should be tested monthly. Fire officials state that there is an estimate $600 in fire loss to contents.