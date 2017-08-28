Burlington Graphic Systems is HIRING

Maintenance Tech
Customer Service Representative
Estimator
Cell Lead Finishing Spider (warehouse)
Press Assistant
Sheetfeeder
Laminator Operator
Shipping Clerk
Shift Supervisor
2nd and 3rd shift General Labor
Large Format Digital Print Operator
Packaging
Entry Level Printing
Or apply online at http://burlingtongraphics.com/abouticareers/
Send your resume to bgshr@bgsin .com
Or, Apply in person
2600 Chicory Rd., Racine, WI 53403
BURLINGTON GRAPHIC SYSTEMS
Burlington Graphic Systems, Inc., headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, is a leading market provider of uniquely customized printing graphic solutions. Our consultative approach to understanding our customer’s needs, their market, and branding visions, and decal durability goals has allowed us to grow nationwide and foster mutually beneficial partnerships by providing customer focused solutions.