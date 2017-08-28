Burlington Graphic Systems is HIRING

Maintenance Tech

Customer Service Representative

Estimator

Cell Lead Finishing Spider (warehouse)

Press Assistant

Sheetfeeder

Laminator Operator

Shipping Clerk

Shift Supervisor

2nd and 3rd shift General Labor

Large Format Digital Print Operator

Packaging

Entry Level Printing

Or apply online at http://burlingtongraphics.com/abouticareers/

Send your resume to bgshr@bgsin .com

Or, Apply in person

2600 Chicory Rd., Racine, WI 53403

Burlington Graphic Systems, Inc., headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, is a leading market provider of uniquely customized printing graphic solutions. Our consultative approach to understanding our customer’s needs, their market, and branding visions, and decal durability goals has allowed us to grow nationwide and foster mutually beneficial partnerships by providing customer focused solutions.