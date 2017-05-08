August 7th-August 25th-School Supply Collection (Police vs Fire)

SCHOOL SUPPLY COLLECTION (POLICE vs. FIRE)

This challenge runs from Monday August 7 until Friday August 25

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is teaming up with Sturtevant Police Department. Together, we are challenging the South Shore Fire Department to see who can raise the most school supplies! (Loser has to wash a Fire Engine and/or Squad Cars).

At the drop-off locations listed below there will be a blue bin for the police departments or a red bin for the fire department. The bucket color (Police vs. Fire) that ultimately contains the most supplies based on your selection, will be determined the WINNER!

The school necessities will be distributed at educational sites within our communities. They include Schulte, West Ridge, and Dr. Jones Elementary schools. Children from lower income families will benefit from your generosity!

Collection sites (During business hours) include:

1. C.O.P. House – Mount Pleasant, 2237 Mead St.

2. Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Dr.

3. Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

4. Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave.

5. Blains Farm and Fleet, 8401 Durand Ave.

The winner of the school supply collection event will be announced at the Police/Fire softball fundraiser. That game is Sunday, August 27 at 10am. It will be located at Haban Park, 1330 Borgardt Rd.

If you have any questions please call Officer James Kelley from the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-598-7928.