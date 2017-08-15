August 27th-George’s 3rd Annual HOPE Safehouse Fundraiser

August 27th

George’s 3rd Annual HOPE Safehouse Fundraiser

1 PM – 6 PM

George’s Tavern

1201 N Main St, Racine

Help us support H.O.P.E. Safehouse. Through placement in Volunteer Foster Care, Dogs & Cats are available for Adoption. Meet & greet a few great dogs who need permanent homes at the H.O.P.E. Hospitality Tent. $5 Donation for entry.

There are several ways you can help during the event:

– Beer Tasting by Lakefront Brewery. 2-4pm. Taste & Sample a Variety of Delicious Craft Beers! Separate $5 Donation. Proceeds to Benefit H.O.P.E.

– There will be Raffles, a Bake Sale, and HOPE Shirts for sale.

– Tacos! – $1ea. / 6 for $5. Fresh from George’s Kitchen. Corn Shell w/Beef or Chicken. Serving 1-5pm Order from the bar. Proceeds to

Benefit H.O.P.E. – Carryout Available

Plus, you can enjoy Live Music, at the “Pup Tent” Outdoor Stage 1-5pm, featuring Ed Peterson & Ralph Woods!

This is always a very fun family friendly event. We hope you’ll join us!

Learn more about H.O.P.E. Safehouse at:

http://hopesafehouse.org/ site/index.php

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ hope.safehouse/