August 27th-Case Baseball Community Home Run Derby & Alumni Game

Watch TWO Home Run Derbys!
Find out who wins between the current Case Baseball team and the alumni!
Concessions!
Case Baseball Merchandise for sale!
Live DJ!
Activities for all ages!
Family Friendly!
Catch up with old friends!
50/50 Raffle!
Mascot Race!
On field games between innings!
Sponsor an inning for $100 and be the announcer!
(Contact CaseBaseballBWC@gmail.com if interested)
If you want to participate in the HR Derby or play as an alumni, register via our FB Events
Spectator cost: $5
Reserve your Ticket at: https://
Make payment to https://
or mail cash/check to:
Case Baseball HR Derby
3553 N Kimberly Lane
Franksville, WI 53126
Checks Made Payable to Racine Unified School District with “Case Baseball Project” in the memo line.
All proceeds go towards Case Baseball – Building a Winning Culture Project.
Hosted by the Case Baseball – Building a Winning Culture Committee