August 26th-Love for Lisa Benefit

LOVE FOR LISA BENEFIT

Saturday August 26th 3-7PM

Route 20 Outhouse

14001 Washington Avenue Sturtevant, WI

$15.00 ticket for pasta dinner, raffle, silent auction, dessert derby and live music – RED ELEMENT

$10.00 for general admission without dinner

Lisa Toutant, 52, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in February 2016. After chemotherapy and surgery she went into remission. In April 2017 her cancer returned and is terminal.

Join Lisa, her husband Kevin, a retired Caledonia firefighter, and their children: Arianna, Marissa, Mark, and three grandchildren for a night of celebration of life and love.

You can also donate at https://www.youcaring.com/lisatoutant-879970 or at any branch of Johnson Bank to: The Lisa Toutant Benefit fund

