August 26-MS Apple Orchard Walk

RACINE, WISCONSIN – August 15, 2017 – Apple Holler Family Farm is inviting the public to kick off this year’s apple picking season on Saturday, August 26 when it hosts its 13th annual Orchard Walk & MS Fundraiser. Advanced tickets are available online at appleholler.com or by calling 262-884-7100.

Participants of all ages will be able to enjoy a farm fresh all-you-can-eat apple pancake breakfast, take a one-mile morning walk through the orchard and pick a quarter-peck bag of Paula Red apples. They’ll also receive a complimentary ticket for raffle prizes (additional tickets may be purchased.). Admission tickets are value priced at $25 per person, with proceeds benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society-Wisconsin Chapter.

A tractor-drawn wagon ride will be available for those who don’t want to walk or who are unable to.

The event has raised nearly $100,000 for MS-related research and services since it began in 2004. The cause is one that’s personal for Apple Holler owner and CEO, Dave Flannery, who has had three family members diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which affects the central nervous system, interrupting the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. More than 11,000 children, women and men in Wisconsin have been diagnosed – believed to be one of the higher prevalence rates in the nation.

“It has to be such a scary thing when you first hear the words ‘You have MS,'” Flannery said. “If we can help fund a resource, even if it’s someone to call for information, it’s a good feeling. And in some small way, we’re also contributing to a cure. I think that’s everyone’s hope, isn’t it?”

The schedule of the 2017 MS Orchard Walk & Fundraiser is as follows: Apple Pancake Breakfast 7:00-11:00 a.m, Orchard Walk Check In 7:30-9:00 a.m., Official Ribbon Cutting & Orchard Walk 9:00 a.m., Raffle Drawing 10:30 a.m. (must be present to win). The raffle will include gift baskets, gift certificates and other items donated by area residents and local businesses with tickets on sale the day of the event for $1 each, 12 for $10, or 25 for $20. Anyone interested in donating items to the raffle should call 262-886-8500

About Apple Holler Family Farm and Restaurant: Apple Holler Farm and Restaurant is located between Racine and Kenosha, Wisconsin, off Interstate 94 on Sylvania Road (West Frontage Road) in Sturtevant. Open year-round, Apple Holler hosts a 78-acre apple orchard and family farm park, restaurant, gift shop and bakery. We provide the perfect place for families and friends to enjoy good, old-fashioned food and fun! “Pick Your Own Memories Year ‘Round” at Apple Holler!

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society:The Society mobilizes people and resources so that everyone affected by multiple sclerosis can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever. In 2015 alone, through its comprehensive nationwide network of programs and services, the Society devoted $122.2 million to help more than one million individuals connect to the information and resources they needed, and invested $54 million to support more than 380 new and ongoing research projects around the world. Learn more at www.nationalMSsociety.org.

For more information please visit MS Orchard Walk & Fundraiser