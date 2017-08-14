August 21st-Congressman Paul Ryan to Hold Town Hall in Racine

RACINE — On Monday, August 21, Wisconsin’s First District Congressman and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will join CNN’s Jake Tapper for a town hall live from the Racine Theater Guild in Racine, Wisconsin at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT. Speaker Ryan will take questions from an audience of Wisconsin First District constituents. Recently, Speaker Ryan traveled around the First District to talk about the need for transformational tax reform.

“I’m always looking for new opportunities to hear from the people I work for here in the First District,” said Speaker Ryan. “Their priorities and concerns inform the work I do in Washington, and I’m excited to continue the dialogue at this event.”

The town hall will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, and will be carried by CNN’s SiriusXM Channel 116 and the Westwood One Radio Network.

CNN will be in charge of attendance for this event and is inviting people of Wisconsin’s First District to fill the audience, according to a media release

Details:

CNN Town Hall with Speaker Ryan, hosted by Jake Tapper

Monday, August 21, at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT

