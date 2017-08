August 19th-Project Restoration’s Back to School Giveaway

Deontrae Mayfield with Project Restoration is organizing a back to school giveway for children in the community. He is asking for donations of gently used clothing, shoes and other items to give to the children who otherwise may not have the needed items when returning to school. Donations can be dropped off at 1014 State Street or you can contact Deontrae Mayfield on facebook or call 262-721-5664 to arrange pick up of donated items