August 10th-14th 2018 Phoenix Fastpitch Tryouts

August 10 – August 14

Fireman’s Park

9630 Charles St, Sturtevant

The mission of the Sturtevant Phoenix Fastpitch Organization and Family is to provide players with a platform to showcase their individual and team skills. We work hard to be the best and have the highest expectation of excellence and success. The level of commitment required is also matched by the amount of fun our girls have while playing the game they love.

This organization prepares our ladies as players on the field and as leaders off the field through our motto “Unity in Adversity”. Our athletes are trained in a collegiate style softball program with emphasis not only on athletic but also academic and spiritual growth. Sturtevant Phoenix is designed to send athletes to the next level and we firmly believe Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

The SPFO will be successful in fulfilling its mission by:

· Providing an environment to learn the game of Fastpitch that is safe, rewarding, and positive. An environment where girls are encouraged to challenge both their physical and mental acuity, and become better than they ever imagined.

· Playing at the highest level, against the best competition, winning, and most of all, having fun.

· Providing highly trained coaching staffs that aspire to provide their team members with the tools and training to develop outstanding softball skills and an appreciation of sportsmanship – win or lose.

· Providing a top indoor training facility with access to the best instructors and equipment. A facility that demonstrates our pride and commitment to the players.

· Providing the girls with a clearly defined path to play at the collegiate level taking into consideration both softball and academics.

· Instill an understanding that fast-pitch is only a game and is the forum we use to help our athletes mature into responsible adults.

· Being thankful for the opportunities we are given by participating and sponsoring community charity events.

This Mission requires hard work, discipline and dedication of all involved. We accept these terms and look forward to the results it will bring our players.

*Teams will be based on availability of players and coaches at each age group*

2017 Tryout dates are as follow:

Thursday, August 10th, 2017 Registration @ 5:30pm

Friday, August 11th, 2017 Registration @ 5:30pm

Saturday, August 12th, 2017 Registration @ 9:00am

Monday, August 14th, 2017 Registration @ 5:30pm

Our organization will offer a year round indoor practice facility with many other benefits including weight training, speed and agility. Uniform to include 2 jerseys and pants, dry fit warm up shirt, 2 belts, 2 pairs of socks, visor. We plan to participate in a minimum of 5 total tournaments (both home and away at teams discretion).

For additional information please visit http://www.leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=sturtevantphoenix