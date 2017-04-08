Arrests made in the homicide of Olivia MacKay

In the late evening hours of August 3, 2017, detectives from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Kenosha Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with the death of Olivia Mackay.

The suspects are identified as 19 year old Daniel Tate and 17 year old Jamari Cook. Both men are residents of the City of Kenosha.

The Kenosha Police Department is now the lead agency conducting the investigation. Pending further investigation, information will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers that wish to remain anonymous may also call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Original

On Monday July 24, 2017 at 1:21pm Mount Pleasant Officers were dispatched to the 11000B of Louis Sorenson Rd for a report of a body found along the road in a forested area. The cause, manor and circumstance surrounding the death and identity of the victim remain under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Detectives. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab Response Team and the State Patrol Reconstruction Unit are also assisting in the investigation. The death was ruled a homicide based an autopsy performed