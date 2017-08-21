Adopt Robbie! He loves to play and snuggle

Robbie is believed to be a lab/Great Pyrenees mix. He is believed to possibly be up to 2 years old and weighs about 63 lb right now and could still use a few more pounds. He was picked up as a stray, malnourished, covered in fleas and hair thinning and was brought to the shelter. He has been taken care of, still working on putting on his weight though and currently in a foster home looking to find his permanent forever home. He loves playing with the other dogs in his foster home and would love to cuddle. Like some other dogs his age and size he has not quite realized that he is no longer in the small puppy that fits nicely on your lap. He just wants a home that will play with him and love on him forever! As we get to know him better we will update his information and pictures. He will be available for adoption August 20th. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventativen med and a health certificate from veterinarian.

You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message then on their Facebook page