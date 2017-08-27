Adopt River! She loves to have her belly rubbed and is very sweet!

River is believed to be a collie mix with possible husky. She is an approximate 3 to 5 year old spayed female. She was found as a stray wandering the streets and it’s hard to believe this sweet beautiful girl did not have a family. She obviously had not been taken care of for quite some time as she was extremely matted, so she is now sporting a shorter summer haircut. When her fur grows back in she will be her beautiful self again She is now a lucky mutt looking for her forever home​! Her foster family says “She is a great walker! Loves to have her belly rubbed! She is very sweet!”. River is good with other dogs kids and cats! Her adoption fee of $300+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/