Adopt Redford! He is great with kids, cats & dogs

Redford is about 7 months old. He is very outgoing and he is great with kids, cats and dogs. He is super playful, so, might not be a good fit with small children because he thinks he is still a 15lb puppy and likes to jump on you and loves to sit on your lap even though he is about 50lb now! He likes to lay on the sun all day so a big yard would be nice for him. He is doing well with potty training and only has an occasional over night accident. He is getting Neutered on August 1. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative medication and health certificate. You can apply to adopt at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/