Adopt Mia! She’s a beautiful Belgian Malinois/White Swiss Shepherd mix

Mia is an estimated 3 year old Belgian Malinois/White Swiss Shepherd cross. Mia is fostered with dogs and cats and gets along with them. Mia’s ideal home is with kids that are 15 and older. Mia arrived with her puppies to Lucky Mutts Rescue from Oklahoma and is now ready to find her furever home. Her breed demands lots of exercise and a fenced yard to run in is ideal. Mia knows basic commands and although takes a bit to warm up once she does she is velcro to her person! Her breed is known to be loyal, high energy, easy learners and she will make a great companion to the right home. Mia’s adoption fee of $300+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!