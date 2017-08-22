Adopt Maybelline! Do you have room in your heart and home for this sweet girl?

Maybelline is estimated to be 1-3 yrs old and is listed as a hound mix. She was scheduled to be put to sleep because the shelter is too full again,so Lucky Mutts stepped in and saved. She is a sweet girl who is good with the kids and dogs that she has been around. She has a crooked lower jaw-they are not sure if it happened at birth or if she had something happen to her. It doesn’t bother her and she seems ok with it. She is now a Lucky Mutt and looking for the family that will love her forever. Do you have room in your heart and home for this sweet girl? Her adoption fee of $300+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page