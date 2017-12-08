Adopt Loki! He’s a big ole teddy bear!

Loki is an approximate 4 year old male and listed as a shepherd mix. We believe he may have Anatolian and husky in him given his large size. As we find out even more about him we will update his information. His foster says “Loki is a big ole teddy bear”. “And maybe could lose a couple of pounds.” He will be arriving July 30 th! His adoption fee of $300+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page