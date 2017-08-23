Adopt Idgie! Beautiful white Shepherd mix!

Idgie is believed to be a white shepherd mix. She was picked up as a stray and nobody came to claim her. The shelter was extremely over crowded so as soon as her 5 day Stray hold was over the shelter would be forced to euthanize her along with others if they couldn’t get a Rescue to commit to save them….. Well lucky mutts rescued this beauty and another (Ruth) hours before they were going to be put down. We are still getting to know her but the volunteer who pulled her from the shelter said they were both wonderful girls who deserve wonderful lives! As we get to know Idgie better we will update her information and pictures. She is soon to be spayed. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventativen med and a health certificate from veterinarian.

You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their our Facebook page