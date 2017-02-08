Adopt Fabio! He’s a 6-9 month old pup searching for his furever home!

Fabio is an approximate 6 to 9 month old possible Newfoundland mix. He was found with his sister and brought into a small shelter. They are now in a foster home with other dogs and kids and doing great. He showed no interest in the cat that he met. He is now a lucky mutt and looking for his forever home. As we learn more about Fabio in his foster home we will update information and pictures. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative medication and health certificate. You can apply to adopt at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!