Adopt Dozer! He’s a big goofy puppy!

Dozer is an approximate 8 to 10 month old neutered male. He is believed to be a Saint Bernard mix. Dozer was an owner surrender after his owner went to jail. His current Foster says he’s just a big goofy puppy who is great with other dogs and has been around kids. He is now a lucky mutt and looking for his foreverhome. As we learn more about Dozer in his foster home we will update his information and pictures. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative medication and health certificate. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their facebook page