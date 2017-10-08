Adopt Dexter! This playful pup searching for his furever home!

**ARRIVING AUGUST 20TH** Dexter is believed to be approximately 10 to 12 weeks old, chihuahua possible Terrier mix. Dexter and his sister DeeDee were dumped on a small county road. The finder of these cute babies said she was willing to keep them until they could find a rescue so they did not have to go into the shelters. Their current foster home says they are happy playful little pups. As we get to know them better we will update their information and pictures. They will be available for adoption August 20th. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page