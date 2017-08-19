Adopt Chewy! He’s a good boy and calm!

Chewy is belived to be a smaller Leonberger possible Retriever mix. He is a neutered male, that the shelter originally thought was 1.5 -2 years old, we believe he is more likely to be 3-4yrs. Chewy was found wandering up and down the highway and brought into a shelter. He is about 60-70 lbs and still needs some groceries. His foster says “he is a good boy and calm”. He loves being around people and does good with their multiple other dogs. They have older children who love him but no cats they are unknown right now. He is such a handsome boy and now a lucky mutt and looking for his forever home. Right now we are suggesting he go to a home that doesn’t have small children. His adoption fee includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative medication and health certificate. You can apply to adopt at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/