Adopt Chance! He’s a Vizsla mix wanting his furever home!

Chance is a 1-2 year old male vizsla mix. He was found as a stray when he walked up to a homes back door starving for food. He found the right home and they immediately reached out for rescue help. Chance was checked out by the vet and he said everything looks good other than being malnourished. He has been with his current foster family since March, and has a very quiet and mellow disposition. He is currently living with two other dogs, and two cats. Chance was initially very “curious” about the cats, but has lost interest in them. He gets along with most dogs, however his oldest foster brother has become grumpy towards Chance. His foster mom believes that Chance may have been abused previously, as he is extremely frightened by very loud and sudden noises (such as fireworks and thunderstorms), and has some occasional nightmares. In addition, Chance has shown some fear reactiveness towards children younger than 13, so would do best in a home without young children (however, Chance does fine with kids that he crosses paths with at the dog park or on walks). Chance loves to go on walks, has learned some basic commands, loves car rides, and going to the dog park. Chance is looking for a very patient, understanding, and strong leader to adopt him and bring him to his forever home. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page