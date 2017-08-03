3 shot to death at Great Lakes Dragaway

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office On 08-13-17 at 6:59 pm, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department as well as numerous Rescue Agencies responded to a ‘Shots Fired’ medical call at Great Lakes Dragaway located at 18411-1st Street (Highway KR). 2 victims were deceased at the scene and one died after being taken to a hospital

At this time the scene is still fluid and under investigation. Three victims have been shot. At this time the type of weapon used in this incident is unknown, as is what might have precipitated this action.

It was estimated that over 5,000 persons were at the event today known as “Larry’s Fun Fest” which in the past has attracted persons from Milwaukee, Chicago, and other surrounding areas.

We ask that this area be avoided so the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department can continue a proper investigation.

If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact the Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100