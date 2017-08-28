XPO Logistics is HIRING-Dock Workers

Efficiently sort, handle, load and unload palletized and non-palletized freight using appropriate motorized and manual equipment, including pallet jack, forklift and by hand.

 Available to work shift with start time of 5am or 4pm – Monday-Friday (NO WEEKENDS)

 Prior dock/warehouse experience in the transportation industry is a plus.

 Prior forklift experience in a freight / less than truckload environment preferred.

 Prior experience loading and unloading trailers preferred.

 Pass a company paid Post-Offer, Pre-Hire screen (physical essential functions) test.

Part Time – 25-30 hours/week Great starting wages at $15.69/hr. (increases at 6 & 12 mos.)

Great potential for full time, training and advancement opportunities!

XPO Logistics invests in its people to create long-term opportunities and sustainable careers.

To apply go to: https://jobs.xpo.com/search/?searchby=location&q=&locationsearch=&geolocation= Search Franklin