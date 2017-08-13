Letsch Staffing is seeking a Production Cell Worker

PRODUCTION CELL WORKER

Milwaukee, WI – 2nd shift

Operates, adjusts and performs a variety of tasks such as operation of plastic injection molding machines, assembly of meters, leak test and testing of meters where the work is standardized, repetitive in nature and has specified tolerances.

Required to monitor and tend to multiple molding machines simultaneously. Number of machines is dependent on machine cycle times and required secondary work. Performs secondary operations to molded parts such as degating, sprue removal, and drilling. Checks parts visually and with the use of inspection tools to ensure parts meet specified quality standards. Logs inspections as required. Performs in process inspections using verniers, calipers, standard gauging and coordinate measuring machines.

Sets up and operates meters accuracy and leak test equipment to determine acceptability of product. Positions meters in machines and performs flow tests. Packs meters, registers, and accessories to customer order specifications and prepares packages for shipment according to defined processes.

Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com.