Adopt Benny! He’s sweet and loving

Benny is believed to be an approximate three year old neutered male, listed as a Shepherd mix. He came in as a stray to the small shelter but they believe he may have been abused at some point in his life because he is hand shy. His foster says “he is sweet and loving once you build a trusting bond with him’. As we find out even more about him we will update his information. He is good with other dogs and tested ok with the cat. His adoption fee of $300+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt