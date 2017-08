Friday August 18th-Texas Roadhouse 2nd Annual Teacher’s Luncheon!

Calling all Teachers, Staff Members, & PTA Members!

Join us, at the Racine Texas Roadhouse located at 6228 Durand Ave on Friday August 18th from 11am to 2pm for our 2nd Annual Teacher’s Luncheon! Come learn about all Texas Roadhouse can offer your classroom or school in our Partners in Education Program & what free materials we can offer to you! Come enjoy lunch on us as a thank you for all you do in our community!

RSVP by Friday August 11th to Kaitlyn at:

txrhracine_marketing@hotmail.com