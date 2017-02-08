Now HIRING-Inventory Control Specialist
New position: Inventory Control
- Develop, implement, and monitor all key functions related to inventory transactions to assure thatthey are accurate and timely.
- Coordinate a cycle count program in a perpetual inventory environment.
- Coordinate the cycle count progress and results to identify necessary recounts and processes to be monitored and provide regular reports on the results.
- Perform thorough research and document inventory discrepancies using all available resources to identify root causes and supply possible solutions.
- Work with key personnel to effectively implement process improvements to operational procedures in an effort to proactively optimize overall location and item level accuracy and maintain the highest possible productivity levels.
- Coordinate the efforts of the cycle counts in an effort to identify and correct discrepancies on items at the location level as needed.
- Will monitor warehouse and store transfers for accuracy and cost effectiveness as directed by counting parts.
- Special Order SKU’
- Expedites the daily flow of all special order SKU’ to include receiving, labeling, locating and timely shipping.
- Troubleshoots all special order problems from time of receipt.
- Making sure inventory is accurate.
- Pay is dependant on experience.
