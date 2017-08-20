20 year-old man shot and killed

On Sunday, August 6th, 2017, the Racine Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Phillips Ave. shortly before midnight after gunshots were reported being heard in the area. A 20 year old male victim was located in the area and has died as a result of his injuries. The incident is currently being investigated and no other information is being released at this time.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.