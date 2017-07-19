Wednesday July 26th-Manpower Jobs Expo

Manpower JOBS EXPO

Wednesday, July 26th, 2017 9:00 am – 12:00 Noon

7519 60th Avenue, Suite 120

Kenosha WI

Manpower is hiring for over 100 job openings in distribution, warehouse, manufacturing, and office support roles Southeastern WI and Northern IL. Apply today by activating an account with your resume on our website: www.manpower.com and choose the Waukegan Area Branch. Then call our office to confirm at f262) 694-2759. Start your NEW JOB today with MANPOWER!

Production Assembly: Kenosha, — ($11.50-$11.80/hr) —1 and 2′ shift— 1 year contract — assernbly line or production experience, good eye for detail & ability to work with hand tools.

Part-time Switchboard/Mailroom: Kenosha, VA —($11.50/hr, — 8:00 am to 12:30pm and 12:00 pm to 4-:30 pm —short term temporary position that could be extended — answering calks using multi-line phone system, setting up UPS/FedEx deliveries, folding and stuffing envelopes and running postage machines

Temporary Part-timer On call Days/Nights Dock Workers: Pleasant Prairie, Wi — ($14.25 -$15.25,hr) 1st & 3rd shift — Loading and unloading trucks by hand. allege students welcome

Reach Truck Operator: Pleasant Prairie, WI — ($12.37/hr) — 2 shift — temp to hire, 1 to 2 years of certified previous experience, order picker or standup forklift experience, computer or inventor,e tracking in SAP or AS400

Machine Operator: Pleasant !Prairie, WI — ($11.52/hr)— 211° and 3′ shift—temp to hire — previous 6 months of extrusion, production or machine setup and operation experience required

Dock Worker: Pleasant Prairie„ WI — ($11.50/h r) — 3-2-2 rotating shift {7:00 pm — 7:00 am with a rotating weekends) — temp to hire —will oversee robots, ensure robots are putting bottled products in correct location and correct alarms,. no programming needed

Associate Account Manager: Libertyville, IL— ($17) — shift — coordinate and manage the front end collections process, direct and coordinate extended credit collections„ evaluate and recommend solutions to resolve delinquency, coordinate customer needs, promote and market credit sales program, BA required

Packer/Package Handler: Waukegan, IL— ($13.75/hr) —1st shift (10:30 am —7:00 pm) / 3rd shift (8:30pm — 5:00 am) — pack or package by hand a variety of products and materials, cutting bands and stripping skids

Inbound Call Center Agent: Racine, WI — ($17.00/hr) — Flex shift (7:00 am — 8:00 pm) — receive in bound calls supporting dealer inquiries on backordered part, conduct problem resolution for shipping/invoicing, Associates degree or 3 years customer experience required

Production Lead: Racine, WI — ($28.00- $34.00/hr) —1st shift —temp to hire — manage quantities of product at or below budget, follow safety procedures, manage people and set direction, Bachelors degree/5 years experience