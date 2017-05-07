Wednesday July 12th-Seda International Hiring Event

Seda International Hiring Event!

Wednesday, July 12th – 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

12501 Globe Drive, Mt. Pleasant – in Park 94

(Hwy. 20 and Hwy. V)

Please Join Us . . .

 Come for an Immediate Interview

 See our North American Headquarters

 Learn about our state-of-the-art manufacturing processes

* Work in a clean, temperature controlled environment

Hiring for Machine Operators –

Positions available on 2nd & 3rd shifts

Seda is always looking for talented, professional and enthusiastic people looking for challenges in a progressive, rewarding work environment.

Seda North America is part of a privately owned multinational packaging group. Our new 500,000-square-foot facility centrally located in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, features state-of-the-art production capabilities.

www.sedapackaging.com