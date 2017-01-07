Wednesday July 12th-Kelly Services is hosting an Open House/Hiring Event
Are you looking for a new job??
Kelly Services is hiring!
We are hosting an
Open House Hiring Event
Wednesday July 12th from 10am-3pm
Oak Creek Community Center
8580 Howell Ave
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Open Positions in Oak Creek, Franklin, Milwaukee, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Racine, Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Surrounding Areas:
- Warehouse
- General Labor
- Assembly
- Machine Operator
- CNC Machinist
- Maintenance Technician
- Material Handler
- CDL Driver
- Order Pick/Pack
- Administrative Assistant
- Customer Service Representative
- General Office Clerk
- Data Entry
- Receptionist
- Inside Sales Representative
- HR/Recruiting
We also staff for our Kelly Education division for Full time Teachers, Substitute Teachers, and School Administrative Staff!
For questions or directions please call the Kelly office at 262-886-3950
**Please bring a copy of your resume and 2 forms of ID with you to the office**