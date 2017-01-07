Wednesday July 12th-Kelly Services is hosting an Open House/Hiring Event

Are you looking for a new job??
Kelly Services is hiring!
We are hosting an
Open House Hiring Event
Wednesday July 12th from 10am-3pm
Oak Creek Community Center
8580 Howell Ave
Oak Creek, WI 53154

Open Positions in Oak Creek, Franklin, Milwaukee, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Racine, Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Surrounding Areas:

  • Warehouse
  • General Labor
  • Assembly
  • Machine Operator
  • CNC Machinist
  • Maintenance Technician
  • Material Handler
  • CDL Driver
  • Order Pick/Pack
  • Administrative Assistant
  • Customer Service Representative
  • General Office Clerk
  • Data Entry
  • Receptionist
  • Inside Sales Representative
  • HR/Recruiting

We also staff for our Kelly Education division for Full time Teachers, Substitute Teachers, and School Administrative Staff!

For questions or directions please call the Kelly office at 262-886-3950
**Please bring a copy of your resume and 2 forms of ID with you to the office**

 

 

