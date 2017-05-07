Wednesday fire on Marquette Drive caused by a child playing with a lighter

On July 5, 2017 the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to 4221 Marquette Drive this afternoon for a reported structure fire in a duplex. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered smoke and flames coming from a 2nd story window. Crews were able to make a fast attack and knock down the fire, which was contained to the room of origin. Occupants of both units were able to escape prior to the fire department’s arrival. No injuries were reported. The assistance of the Red Cross was refused as the occupants made arrangements to stay with family. Building was turned over to the occupant of 4221 Marquette. The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damages and was caused by a child playing with a lighter, according to the media release from the Racine Fire Department