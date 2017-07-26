Wednesday afternoon Kitchen fire damages home on Mooreland Ave

On July 26th at 4:41 p.m. the Racine Fire Department along with the Racine Police Department responded to calls for a fire at 3205 Moorland Ave. The owner called 911 after attempting to put out a fire “coming from inside the oven.” Fire crews arrived and contained this fire to the kitchen area with light smoke damage found throughout the remainder of the second floor. The property was turned over to the owner and her four children who were on scene. The cause of this fire is currently under investigation. There were no injuries reported and fire officials state there is an estimate $6,000 in damages