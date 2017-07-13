Velma and Shaggy are up for adoption!

This playful pair are looking for their new homes!

Velma (black dog) came into an overflowing shelter with her three brothers. She is believed to be an arondale terrier mix with either Pyrenees or more than likely mix. Velma is good with other dogs and she loves playing in the yard with the other dogs. As we learn more about Velma in her foster home we will update her information and pictures. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

Shaggy (white dog) came into an overflowing shelter with his three siblings. He is believed to be an airedale terrier mix with Pyrenees mix. Shaggy is good with other dogs and he loves playing in the yard with the other dogs. As we learn more about him in his foster home we will update his information and pictures. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/