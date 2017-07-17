Two Day Hiring Event for Certified Nursing Assistant Training Program!

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)* Training Program

Tues, July 18 & Thurs, July 20, 2017

Walk-in either day, anytime between 8:00-11:00 am

or 12:30 pm 3:30 pm

*** Training starts August 21st! $ 14.18 to start

Located at Tramburg Hall—SWC

21425 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI 53182

At SWC, we provide PAID CNA training for our positions! Come to the ultimate hiring event at Southern Wisconsin Center (SWC) and start a career with us! Visit our Center during the times listed below to apply, test, and interview on the same day for a position as a Resident Care Technician which includes the paid CNA Training! Join our team of caring professionals and provide care and active treatment to the people who live here. Make helping people your career!

Please contact Gail Streblow (Gail.Streblow@dhs.wisconsin.gov) ASAP for application materials & info on setting up an account before you arrive.

Questions? Contact our Human Resources Office at 262-878-6682 or Gail Streblow@dhs.wisconsin.gov or www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/swc

* Certified Nurse Assistants (CN) are referred to as Resident Care Technicians (RCT) at SWC