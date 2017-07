Thursday August 3rd-Lakeview Specliaty Hospital & Rehab Onsite Recruitment Event

LAKEVIEW SPECIALTY HOSPITAL & REHAB

ONSITE RECRUITMENT

Date: Thursday, August 3rd, 2017

Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 Noon

Where: Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403

Lakeview is currently hiring for the following positions:

 Certified Nursing Assistant (FT/PT/Per Diem)

 Resident Assistant (FT/PT/Per Diem)

 Licensed Practical Nurse (FT/PT/Per Diem)

 Registered Nurse (FT/PT/Per Diem)

 Charge Nurse (Per Diem)

 Wound Care Specialist

 Clinical Liaison

 Case Manager

 Driver (Per Diem)

 Paramedic/EMT (Per Diem)

BENEFITS*

► 6 Paid Holidays

► 17 Days Paid Time Off

► Flexible Insurance Plan Options

► 401K Plan

► Tuition Reimbursement

(*available for positions that qualify)

We are committed to empowering individuals in

our programs to attain their highest level of independence and quality of life.

Apply or upload your resume on our website at: WWW.LAKEVIEWSYSTEM.COM

Lakeview Specialty Hospital & Rehab is a Specialty Acute Care Hospital offering Medically Complex, Coma Recovery, Neurobehavioral and Rehabilitation services for Children, Adolescents and Adults. Residential Treatment Programs at Lakeview specialize in Brain Injury, Autism, Neurodevelopmental and Neurobehavioral Disorders.

1701 Sharp Road (262)-534-7297 Phone

Waterford, WI 53185 (262) 534-8579 Fax