Thursday August 3rd-Homes For Independent Living On-Site Interviews

Homes For Independent Living On-Site Interviews

Thursday, August 3rd

11:00am-2:00pm

373 Church St, Burlington, WI

HOMES FOR INDEPENDENT LIVING is hiring caregivers! We are seeking motivated and compassionate Caregivers committed to helping and enhancing the lives of others! HIL is an industry leader in providing high quality care & support to adults with disabilities serving Wisconsin in 14 counties and in more than 100 residential °grams.

WHY JOIN OUR TEAM?

• Rewarding & meaningful work

• Comprehensive benefits & PTO package

• Starting $10.50 – $14 depending on position & experience

• Paid training & certifications

• 100% employee-owned / stock ownership

• No experience necessary

• Low client-to-staff ratio

• Promotional opportunities!

To apply, visit us online at http://www.hil-wi.com/careers/ or call 262.468.0367

ABOUT HIL Homes for Independent Living was founded in 1977 and we currently operate more than 100 programs located in just over 14 Wisconsin counties.

Our philosophy is simple; give people the opportunity to achieve goals, meet challenges, fulfill dreams, and ultimately live well. We help individuals reach their greatest level of independence through choices, opportunities, and experiences.

HIL operates adult family homes, community-based residential facilites, and supported apartments.

We support adults with a variety of: • Challenging behaviors • Traumatic brain injury • Developmental disabilities • Mental illness