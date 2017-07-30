Teen Drowns In Lake Michigan

On Sunday, July 30, 2017 at approximately 5:36pm the Racine County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a possible drowning in Lake Michigan near the area of Michigan Blvd and Augusta St in the City of Racine.

It was found that a 16-year-old boy was swimming in this area with two other teenaged friends, a male and female. While swimming, the 16-year-old went under the water and never resurfaced.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office (patrol and boat patrol), the City of Racine Police Department, and the City of Racine Fire Department – Rescue – Dive Team all responded immediately. At approximately 6:12pm the City of Racine Fire Department Dive Team located the 16-year-old boy under the surface of the water and removed him. Life saving measures were taken and the boy was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine; however, he did not survive.

At this time the Racine County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is showing that this was a tragic swimming accident. The 16-year-old boy has been identified and his immediate family has been notified; however, his name is not being released at this time out of respect for his family and pending proper notifications. All juveniles involved in this tragic accident reside in the City of Racine.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to this 16-year old’s family and friends.