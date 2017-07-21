Teen charged with attempted homicide after July 20th shooting on Carlisle

Javion D Wooden, 17 of Racine is facing charges of attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Possession of THC, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer and Criminal Damage to Property. He is expected to appear in Racine courts Friday afternoon

According to the criminal complaint, on Thursday, July 20, 2017, at 8:08 p.m. while parked at the intersection of Summit Ave/St. Patrick St., an officer with the Racine Police Department heard two shots fired just east of his location near Carlisle Ave/St. Patrick St. As he began to travel eastbound, he heard another three shots being fired. As he pulled up to the intersection of Carlisle Ave/St . Patrick St. he observed a person later identified as, the defendant, actively shooting from the northeast corner of Carlisle Ave./St. Patrick St.

The defendant then fled the scene northbound on Carlisle Ave from St. Patrick St. and still had a silver and black handgun in his right hand as he was running. The officer gave verbal commands over the PA system for the defendant to stop running, show his hands and get on the ground. The defendant ignored commands and continued to run northbound, jump over a fence in the 1700 block of Blake Ave where he was taken into custody and a silver and black handgun was located aprox 10 feet from where the suspect was laying. The criminal complaint reads.

The criminal complaint states that a witness stated she and several other people were in the front yard of 1530 Carlisle Ave. when the defendant approached another individual, a male, struck him and then walk east across Carlisle. He then stood in the yard on the east side of a residence and reached into a back pack and began firing at the house she was standing in front of and a male party had been struck in the leg. Additional witnesses state the saw the suspect firing a hand gun that had a black handle and silver slide and said the suspect later identified as Javion Wooden run northbound shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect was transported to the RAPD Detective Bureau and allegedly made a spontaneous utterance, “they were jacking with me so I pulled out my gun”.