Sunday August 6th- Starving Artist Fair

The 50th Annual Starving Artist Fair will be held on Sunday August 6th from 9am-4pm, rain or shine, on the grounds of the Racine Gateway Campus (East Park) at 10th and Main Street. The Fair is a family friendly, free event that is sponsored and organized by the Racine Art Guild.

Over 100 fine art exhibitors will show a wide range of mediums including: photography, painting, printmaking, jewelry, woodwork, ceramics and more. A popular feature of the fair is the Scholarship Raffle. For the third year the raffle will feature artistic accent tables created by the Racine Art Guild members. All proceeds go to the Guild’s Scholarship Fund. A creative table can be yours for a ticket donation of $2 each or 3 for $5.

As you stroll around the fair grounds you will see fine art from many midwest artists, a Silent Auction filled with pieces from the art fair vendors, a Boutique filled with Racine Art Guild member’s art for sale, and a Kidz Korner where kids of all ages can create art.

You will also enjoy the fair’s varied food vendors and local musicians who will be playing throughout the fair.

The Racine Art Guild created and promotes the Starving Artist Fair to partner and support artists creating fine art, encourage local students through scholarship, and continues to broaden our artistic experiences and opportunities while promoting art appreciation in our community. Our wish is that you will attend and support this yearly event.