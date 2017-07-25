SkyFuel Aviation Services is HIRING

SkyFuel Aviation Services is seeking candidates to learn aviation fueling at Milwaukee International Airport and join a positive growth Company. No experience necessary full training provided, prior experience recognized. Full time employment with available AM Shift 0430-1300 (4:30am -1:00pm) . Starting wage $11.00/hr, wage increase review after 90 days employment, with a range of benefits, medical, vacation, sick leave, uniforms, etc.

Resumes are to be sent to Dave.mccoy@skyfuelaviation.com Location for an interview will be announced with an appointment. All applicants must support a detailed 10 year work/school history with complete past valid employment addresses, telephone numbers, and dates of prior employment, bring a valid drivers license with social security card, Passport or birth certificate or immigration card for security review. Employment is subject to further contingencies being met. Full job description available. EOE/Drug Test