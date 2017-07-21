Severe Thunderstorm WATCH until Midnight

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 429 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

RACINE ROCK

WALWORTH GRANT GREEN KENOSHA

LAFAYETTE

…Heavy Rainfall Still Expected Late This Afternoon through

Tonight…

.Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to affect southern

Wisconsin late Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Between

1 and 3 inches of rainfall is expected, with locally heavier

amounts possible. This rain, coupled with the already saturated

ground, could result in flash flooding across far southern and

southwest Wisconsin.