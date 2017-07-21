Severe Thunderstorm WATCH until Midnight

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 429 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
RACINE ROCK
WALWORTH GRANT GREEN KENOSHA
LAFAYETTE
…Heavy Rainfall Still Expected Late This Afternoon through
Tonight…
.Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to affect southern
Wisconsin late Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Between
1 and 3 inches of rainfall is expected, with locally heavier
amounts possible. This rain, coupled with the already saturated
ground, could result in flash flooding across far southern and
southwest Wisconsin.