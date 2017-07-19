Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in effect until midnight

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 423 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
COLUMBIA DANE DODGE
GREEN IOWA JEFFERSON
KENOSHA LAFAYETTE MILWAUKEE
RACINE ROCK SAUK
WALWORTH WAUKESHA
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 423
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
545 PM CDT WED JUL 19 2017
A line of thunderstorms is expected to cross primarily south
central and southwest Wisconsin during the late evening. The
greatest threat from these storms is damaging wind up to 70 mph.
Secondary threats would include large hail, heavy rain, and
possibly a tornado.
Additional thunderstorms are possible late tonight across all of
southern Wisconsin. These storms may also be severe with damaging
winds, large hail, and heavy rain possible.