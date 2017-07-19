Severe Thunderstorm WARNING cancelled

THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN WALWORTH…RACINE AND

KENOSHA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are

still possible with this thunderstorm.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

southeastern Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 1000 PM CDT

* At 837 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Delavan,

moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Elkhorn, Lake

Geneva, Sturtevant, Twin Lakes, Union Grove, East Troy, Paddock

Lake, Williams Bay, Camp Lake, Wind Lake, Rochester, Genoa City,

Silver Lake, Richmond, Wind Point and Fontana-On-Geneva Lake.

People attending The Country Thunder Music Festival should seek safe

shelter immediately!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.