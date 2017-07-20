SC Johnson donates $6.5 million to build a Community Aquatic Center

Racine — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave is pleased to announce plans for the construction of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park.

The project is being funded by a $6.5 million donation from SC Johnson and will be open to the public. The centerpiece will be two separate swimming pools — a lap pool and an activity pool — that have almost 15,000 total square feet of water surface. Special pool features include large waterslides, a water play structure, a rope course, water spray feature, and a zero-depth pool for young children. Maximum capacity at the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center will be approximately 700 people.

The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center will include a 4,800 square-foot pool building with changing rooms, a concession stand and shaded lounge areas. The Racine Family YMCA will manage the facility.

“Racine County is a great place to work, live and play. This Aquatic Center will enhance our quality of life by offering fun and healthy recreational activities for all ages. Everyone will have the opportunity to enjoy it,” said Delagrave. “This project raises the bar on our plans to revitalize Pritchard Park and would not happen without the incredibly generous support of SC Johnson.”

“As a company, we have had a long-held philosophy to help make life better in the communities in which we operate,” said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “We’re thrilled to work with Racine County on this exciting project that will provide everyone in our hometown an opportunity for some summertime fun.”

Swim lessons, water fitness classes and the opportunity to rent the facility for private parties will all be offered at the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center. To aid access for everyone in the community, fees will be low for daily, family and season admission passes. “The Aquatic Center will mean a lot to the community. Its location in the county will give our families a convenient and entertaining outlet during the summer to stay cool and active,” said Jeff Collen, CEO of Racine Family YMCA.

“We are thankful for SC Johnson’s dedication to fund community improvements that are available for everyone’s enjoyment.” The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center project is subject to approval by the Racine County Board of Supervisors. A vote is expected to occur in early August.

Groundbreaking is projected to take place this fall with the opening targeted for June 2018. Pritchard Park is located at 2800 Ohio Street, Racine. Construction is not expected to impact Pritchard Park’s hours of operation, but certain areas near the site may be closed to the public for safety reasons.