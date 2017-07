Saturday July 8th-Journey Cares Career & Resource Fair

JOURNEY CARES

CAREER & RESOURCE FAIR

Saturday, July 8th 2017

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Journey Church

10700 75th Street

Kenosha, WI

Participating Businesses:

Aurora Health Care

Sam’s Club

Century 21 Innovations

Service First Staffing

Culvers – Kenosha

Six Flags

FedEx

Speedway

Goodwill Industries Staffing Partners

Harrigan Solutions

State of Wisconsin Workforce Development

Integrity Staffing Solutions

Labor Solutions

Summit Staffing Inc.

Lake County Workforce Development

Tenderness Health Care

ResCare