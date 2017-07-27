Saturday July 29th-Veterans Who Ride

Saturday, July 29th

10 AM – 5 PM

Veterans Who Ride

Hosted by Veterans Center and House of Harley-Davidson

Racine Area Veterans, Inc. and The Veterans Center presents its first “Veterans Who Ride” fundraiser and poker run for motor and non-motor vehicles on Saturday, July 29 from 10am-5pm, rain or shine. The event is open to the public.

Pre-registration from July 1-28.

$23 per rider

$8 for second hand (maximum of 2 hands/vehicles)

On-site registration the day of the event on July 29 from 10am-12pm at House of Harley-Davidson-Racine.

$25 per rider

$5 for second hand (maximum of 2 hands/vehicles)

Prizes for BEST 5 card poker hand:

1st Place – 15% of registration pot, up to $500

2nd Place – 10% of registration pot, up to $250

3rd Place – 5% of registration, up to $100

(Ties settled by coin toss)

All entrants must check back in by 3pm at The Veterans Center (820 Main St. Racine). Winners will be announced at The Veterans Center during 3-5pm.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Racine Area Veterans, Inc., for Veteran related programs and maintenance and upkeep of the Historic Legacy Museum and Veterans Center.

Ticket Information https://houseofharley.com/harley-motorcycle-events/veterans-who-ride

Photo credit: Alex W.