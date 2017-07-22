Saturday fire on Greenfield displaces families

On July 22nd at 2:14 p.m. Fire crews with the Racine Fire Department responded to a 911 caller who “saw flames and smoke coming out of the back window” of apartment at 519 Greenfield Rd. Upon arrival fire crews quickly attacked this fire and were able to contain it to that apartment. The 4 adults and 3 children occupying this 4 unit apartment building will be working with Red Cross for temporary housing. The building was left in care of the property owner on scene. This fire is under investigation. There is an estimate $15,000 in fire loss according to officials